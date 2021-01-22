Revelstoke competing last year in Mont St Anne, Quebec. (Submitted)

Revelstoke competing last year in Mont St Anne, Quebec. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

It’s the first race of the season for the Canadian athletes

Almost one-third of the female skiers representing Canada at the upcoming Nordic Junior and U23 Cross Country World Ski Championships in Finland are from Revelstoke.

“I’m am so proud. This speaks a lot to Revelstoke’s Nordic community,” said Matt Smider, coach. The competition will be held between Feb. 8 and 14.

Alexandra Luxmoore, 16, will be competing in the U20 category, while Elizabeth Elliot and Beth Granstrom are in the U23.

“I’m really excited and a little stressed,” said Luxmoore.

Due to the pandemic, national Nordic races in Canada are cancelled. For all three athletes, this will be the first race of the season.

“It’s a bit nerve wracking,” said Granstrom. Regardless, the trio have been training hard since the ski season was cut short last year. They qualified for the competition on results from last season.

The World Championships can be an important stepping stone to the Olympics.

The three athletes have skied together since they were “bunnies,” growing up and racing together over the years. Now, Granstrom and Elliot live together and both study biology at the University of Calgary.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Elliott skates to podium finish at ski nationals

“It’s really special to travel to Finland with my best friend,” said Granstrom.

Last season, Elliot was the first person from Revelstoke to qualify for the World Championships in Germany, where she placed 23rd and broke speed record for B.C. females.

READ MORE: Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

The trio said they will be frequently tested for COVID-19 before, during and after the Finnish competition.

While the three may not get an opportunity to explore Finland due to the pandemic, Luxmoore said she hopes to see the northern lights which are visible approximately 200 nights a year in the country.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cross country skiingskiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-Canuck Toffoli nets 2 as Habs dominate Vancouver 7-3

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue is one of the busiest teams in B.C. (Submitted)
Busy day for Revelstoke SAR with 3 rescue calls on Boulder Mountain

The organisation is reminding people to dail it back and play safe

Revelstoke competing last year in Mont St Anne, Quebec. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

It’s the first race of the season for the Canadian athletes

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891 An accident occurred at… Continue reading

(Pixabay photo)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘It’s incredibly upsetting’: Kelowna health care worker demands WestJet ticket refund

Kelowna woman has been waiting almost a year for a refund on her Kelowna to Edmonton flight

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

Most Read