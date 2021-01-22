Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

It’s the first race of the season for the Canadian athletes

Almost one-third of the female skiers representing Canada at the upcoming Nordic Junior and U23 Cross Country World Ski Championships in Finland are from Revelstoke.

“I’m am so proud. This speaks a lot to Revelstoke’s Nordic community,” said Matt Smider, coach. The competition will be held between Feb. 8 and 14.

Alexandra Luxmoore, 16, will be competing in the U20 category, while Elizabeth Elliot and Beth Granstrom are in the U23.

“I’m really excited and a little stressed,” said Luxmoore.

Due to the pandemic, national Nordic races in Canada are cancelled. For all three athletes, this will be the first race of the season.

“It’s a bit nerve wracking,” said Granstrom. Regardless, the trio have been training hard since the ski season was cut short last year. They qualified for the competition on results from last season.

The World Championships can be an important stepping stone to the Olympics.

The three athletes have skied together since they were “bunnies,” growing up and racing together over the years. Now, Granstrom and Elliot live together and both study biology at the University of Calgary.

“It’s really special to travel to Finland with my best friend,” said Granstrom.

Last season, Elliot was the first person from Revelstoke to qualify for the World Championships in Germany, where she placed 23rd and broke speed record for B.C. females.

The trio said they will be frequently tested for COVID-19 before, during and after the Finnish competition.

While the three may not get an opportunity to explore Finland due to the pandemic, Luxmoore said she hopes to see the northern lights which are visible approximately 200 nights a year in the country.

