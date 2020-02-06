Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club had 42 top five finishes at the first Teck BC event of the season in early January. (Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club)

There will be six Revelstoke athletes competing at the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23.

Of the 21 sports, they will represent in only one, cross country skiing, however, Celine Ritz will be at the games as an assistant coach for the Thompson-Okanagan alpine skiing team.

Other volunteers attending from Revelstoke are Mike Thomas as an official and Robyn Thomas as a head coach for the Thompson-Okanagan cross country ski team.

Revelstoke’s athletes that will be competing are Micah Jacob, Maeve Macleod, Meya Musseau, Ruby Serrouya, Nyssa Thomas and Sophie Van Oort.

The BC Winter Games are British Columbia’s biennial celebration of sport and community bringing together British Columbia’s best emerging high performance athletes, trained coaches and certified officials for four days of competition.

According to the website, the experience is an important development opportunity for athletes and a stepping stone towards higher level sport competitions.

Fort St. John will be hosting the games for the first time in 35 years. There will be as many as 1,800 volunteers involved and up to 1,200 athletes, 300 coaches and 200 officials.

