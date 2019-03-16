Revelstoke nordic skiers representing at national championships

There are three more events to ski

Sixteen Revelstoke athletes accompanied by coaches and parents descended on the historic area of Gatineau, Quebec for the 2019 National Cross Country Ski Championships.

Gatineau lies on the eastern side of the Ottawa River separating the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. A short drive takes one out of the river valley and up into the Gatineau hills comprised of hardwood forests of birch, maple and popular trees.

It is here that one of the largest nordic clubs in Canada is situated. Nakkertok ski club, meaning “moving swiftly over snow”, is hosting close to 900 athletes from across Canada to decide the top athletes and clubs in the nation.

The national competition consists of eight days of racing with each athlete taking part in five races.

The first race on Wednesday was an interval start classic race ranging from five to 10 km in length. This was followed by a pursuit, skate race of distances between 7.5 and 10 km. In this race, athletes start their race according to their finish from the previous day with the fastest racers going first. This was an exciting cat and mouse race with many racers on course vying for positions.

Below are Revelstoke’s top 50 results combining two days of racing in respective age categories.

Juvenile Girls Category (114 skiers)

2nd Alexandra Luxmoore

8th Jacyln Elliot

11th Emily Macleod

36th Zoe Larson

Juvenile Boys Category (111 skiers)

23th Nelson Luxmoore

39th Francesco Morrone

Junior Girl (82 skiers)

7th Kolibri Drobish

13th Rebecca Brosch

39th Eden Thomas

Junior Boys (107 Racers)

42nd Erik Brosch

Junior Women (31 skiers)

3rd Beth Granstrom

5th Elizabeth Elliot

Senior Women (49 skiers)

16th Gina Cinelli

Athletes have three more races- skate sprints on Sunday, team classic sprint on Monday and the final event a distance classic ski on Wednesday.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Francesco Morrone in classic interval start race. (Submitted)

Alexandra Luxmoore bib # 247 and Kolibri Drobish # 250 awaiting their start of skate pursuit. (Mike Thomas photo)

Rebecca Brosch tucking around corner. (Mike Thomas photo)

Eden Thomas storming down the trail. (Mike Thomas photo)