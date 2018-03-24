Revelstoke Pee Wee team earns bronze at BC Hockey Provincials

Finished five-day tournament with 3-2 record

By Stacey Grimm, Team Manager

The Revelstoke Pee Wee team travelled to Invermere for hockey provincials March 18-23, 2018.

During the five days of hockey games, this team of 10 to 13-year-olds from Revelstoke, Golden, Nakusp and Sicamous showed that they could work together to achieve a common goal.

Revelstoke’s first game against Fort Nelson was a solid 10-0 win with scoring from a variety of players. The second day of provincials saw successes against the Vancouver Thunderbirds (7-3) and Windermere Valley (9-2).

On the third day of provincials, Revelstoke was unable to capitalize on some five-on-three chances while playing Vanderhoof, so took an 8-4 loss.

The next morning, in an 8 a.m. game against Kimberley, Revelstoke also fell short with a 7-1 loss.

Kimberley and Vanderhoof went on to play the final game of the tournament with Kimberley victorious in a 7-0 win over Vanderhoof. Coaches and parents are proud of the team’s performance. The players had a fun-filled week and will have many great team memories from this experience.

The team would like to thank the many businesses and individuals who supported us on our journey.

