The 2018 Revelstoke Minor Hockey Pee Wee team: Coaches Kurt Clowater, Tyler Gulliford, Mark Kinoshita, Andre Cadieux (Missing Paul Cooke) Back Row: Sacha Munro, Thomas MacDonald, Hunter Fuoco, Evan Tsadilas, Braxton Gulliford, Ryan Howe, Cameron Norrie, Loucious Cadieux Front Row: Joseph Jankowski, Tegan Abbott, Thomas Campbell, Kurtis Kinoshita, Sawyer Grimm, Zach Veninsky, Cormac Clowater, Dominick Braun. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Pee Wees in medal hunt at provincials

Currently ranked second in the overall standings

Four games into their provincials run, the Revelstoke Pee Wee team has a winning record.

The Pee Wee Tier 4 tournament began on March 19 in the Windermere Valley and features six teams.

Revelstoke is currently in second place on the leaderboard with three wins and one loss for a total of six points.

Kimberley leads the tournament with four wins for a total of eight points.

Revelstoke opened the tournament with a 10-0 win against Fort Nelson on Monday. On Tuesday, they beat the Vancouver Thunderbirds 6-3 and host Windermere Valley 9-2.

Their first loss came yesterday at the hands of Vanderhoof 8-4.

Revelstoke was scheduled to play at least one more game today against Kimberley, but the result is not yet available.

 

