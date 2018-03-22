Revelstoke Pee Wees in medal hunt at provincials

Currently ranked second in the overall standings

Four games into their provincials run, the Revelstoke Pee Wee team has a winning record.

The Pee Wee Tier 4 tournament began on March 19 in the Windermere Valley and features six teams.

Revelstoke is currently in second place on the leaderboard with three wins and one loss for a total of six points.

Kimberley leads the tournament with four wins for a total of eight points.

Revelstoke opened the tournament with a 10-0 win against Fort Nelson on Monday. On Tuesday, they beat the Vancouver Thunderbirds 6-3 and host Windermere Valley 9-2.

Their first loss came yesterday at the hands of Vanderhoof 8-4.

Revelstoke was scheduled to play at least one more game today against Kimberley, but the result is not yet available.

