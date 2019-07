Revelstoke roller derby skates in first co-ed bout

The Derailers, the Revelstoke Roller Derby team, skated their first co-ed bout on Saturday against Okanagan Roller Derby. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first ever co-ed bout on Saturday against Okanagan Roller Derby.

Each team had four men skating with them.

The Derailers won 196-146.

Their final bout of the season is on July 20.

