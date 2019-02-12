Revelstoke shines at Western Canadian Nordic Championships

Nelson Luxmoore in all blue suit barrelling down the finishing stretch in skate sprints. (Zone 4)

Over 500 athletes from Western Canada and the Northern U.S.A. converged in West Kelowna this past weekend for the Western Canadian Cross Country Skiing Championships at Telemark Nordic Ski Club. Twenty two Revelstoke athletes, wearing their distinctive bright red race suits, put their skis on the cold, frozen tracks to compete against the best racers in the West. The cold temperatures and challenging courses did nothing to dampen the spirits of the racers.

The championship consisted of three days of racing. On Friday, athletes competed in skate sprints. Heats of six racers sprinted around a short, technical course to the finish. Wipeouts and photo finishes were not uncommon in these exciting, closely fought races.

On Saturday, racers competed in classic mass start distance race. In mass start races large groups of similar aged skiers start together and ski over varied terrain along narrow, scenic trails. Distances vary from 5 km for younger skiers to 15 km for older skiers.

Sunday was relay races to determine the top teams in West Canada. Teams of three athletes from their respective age groups were chosen to represent their province or territory. The start of the relays were delayed due to frigid temperatures. However, the sun broke out and both the temperature and the spirits of the athletes improved and many Revelstoke athletes came home with relay medals.

With the help of Revelstoke athletes, B.C. earned the most points during the championship.

Top 5 Revelstoke Nordic finishes in the Western Canadian Championships in their respective age categories:

Friday, Skate Sprints:

1st Alexandra Luxmoore

2nd Elizabeth Elliot, Nelson Luxmoore

3rd Jacyln Elliot

5th Meya Musseau

Saturday, Classic Mass Start:

1st Alexandra Luxmoore, Elliot Wilson

2nd Gina Cinelli

3rd Jacyln Elliot

4th Beth Granstrom

5th Emily MacLeod

Provincial (Team Relays (the following athletes received top 3 results on their 3 person team):

1st Elizabeth Elliot, Micah Jacob, Meya Musseau

2nd Ginal Cinelli, Beth Granstrom, Emily Macleod, Jacyln Elliot

3rd Kolibri Drobish, Alexandra Luxmoore, Nyssa Thomas, Elliot Wilson

The next races for Revelstoke athletes will be our local Team Scream event on February 23 at Mt. Macpherson Nordic Ski Club. This fun race welcomes skiers of all ages and abilities. The theme for this year is “Fairy Tales.” You can come dressed up as your favorite character. Have you ever seen Goldilocks on skis? For more information go to www.revelstokenordic.org

Jacyln Elliot (left) and Emily Macleod (right) striding in classic distance race. (Doug Steven)

Micah Jacob in the pack during mass start classic race. (Sarah Newton)

Meya Musseau in classic race with spectators in background. (Sarah Newton)