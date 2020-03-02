Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

The Revelstoke Skating Club will be hosting Skate Canada Okanagan Interclub Competition in November 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Skating Club is hosting next season’s Skate Canada Okanagan Interclub Competition.

Scheduled for November 27-29, 2020, the club is expecting between 225-270 skaters for the event.

The club had six skaters competing at the 2019 event in Summerland.

The club received Resort Municipality Initiative funding from the city for the event, however, they will be fundraising and looking for sponsorship in the coming months.

Tanya Secord, president of the Revelstoke Skate Club said it is an exciting but scary endeavour for the club and she believes it will be great for the community, as it is another event bringing people to town during the off-season.

At the Okanagan Regional Championships in Salmon Arm Feb. 7-9, the club had nine skaters competing.

The clubs annual showcase, where their 65 skaters will take to the ice, is coming up March 12 at 6 p.m. Admission by donation.

To get in touch with the Revelstoke Skating Club contact revskateclub@gmail.com

