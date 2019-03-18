Revelstoke Skating Club takes audience to Dream World
The Revelstoke Figure Skating Club performed its year-end show Dream World last week.
The show featured everyone from the beginners as hound dogs chasing bubbles, to the advanced skaters, who performed their solos.
It was a magical, dreamlike event.
Lauryn Kline and Ava Lussier skated Side by Side during last Thursday’s performance. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The beginner skaters were Hound Dogs chasing bubbles at Revelstoke Skating Club’s year end show Dream World. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The beginner skaters were Hound Dogs chasing bubbles at Revelstoke Skating Club’s year end show Dream World. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Dana Mahoney, Krystyna Portras, Evan Creighton, Ember Smith, Kyoko Balfour and Anna Brown skated in Grease. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Karlie Beattie, Samantha Veninsky, Ava Lussier, Lauryn Kline, Rhenna Secord, Jackie Bracken, Danica Secord, Lia Morrow, Evan Smith, Claire Brown and Kelly Oliver performed in the opening number Dream World. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The little aliens were Levi South, Minje Hong, Kyle Choi, Caris Balfour, Tegan Grimsdell, Cleo Pertici, Emma McKinstry, Poppy Eadie, Charlotte Kernaghan, Danica Kernaghan, Carlene Jacob, Autumn Fountain, Scarlet Sutherland-Leosch, Luna Powell, Cian Kelly, Finely Asher, Evelyn Wilson, Autumn Batchelor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The little aliens were Levi South, Minje Hong, Kyle Choi, Caris Balfour, Tegan Grimsdell, Cleo Pertici, Emma McKinstry, Poppy Eadie, Charlotte Kernaghan, Danica Kernaghan, Carlene Jacob, Autumn Fountain, Scarlet Sutherland-Leosch, Luna Powell, Cian Kelly, Finely Asher, Evelyn Wilson, Autumn Batchelor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The 80s Jam was performed by Karlie Beattie, Samantha Veninsky, Ava Lussier, Lauryn Kline, Rhenna Secord, Jackie Bracken and Danica Secord. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The jellyfish in Dream World were Lia Morrow, Evan Smith and Claire Brown. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The jellyfish in Dream World were Lia Morrow, Evan Smith and Claire Brown. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)