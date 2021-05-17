Revelstoke Ski Club coach and volunteer recognized in the Goldie Awards

Eric Schwenck was awarded the Train-to-Train Coach Goldie award by BC Alpine this year. He coached the Revelstoke Ski Club U14s last winter. (Katie Findlay photo)Eric Schwenck was awarded the Train-to-Train Coach Goldie award by BC Alpine this year. He coached the Revelstoke Ski Club U14s last winter. (Katie Findlay photo)
Jamie Kurtz received the Goldie award from BC Alpine for the Okanagan Zone Volunteer/Official of the year for her work with the Revelstoke Ski Club. She is pictured with her two oldest kids, Roean and Addisyn. (Jaime Kurtz photo)Jamie Kurtz received the Goldie award from BC Alpine for the Okanagan Zone Volunteer/Official of the year for her work with the Revelstoke Ski Club. She is pictured with her two oldest kids, Roean and Addisyn. (Jaime Kurtz photo)

Two Revelstoke Ski Club volunteers were recognized as Train-to-Train Coach of the Year and Okanagan Zone Volunteer of the Year this year by BC Alpine, the governing body of alpine ski racing in B.C.

Eric Schwenck, who was awarded the Train-to-Train Coach of the Year award, has been coaching in Revelstoke for the last four seasons, having grown up in Revelstoke and skied with the club prior to that. He started coaching the U12 group and last winter coached the U14s. Next season he is moving to Fernie to coach the U18s.

“Eric has done an incredible job with his team over the past three years, guiding his group of athletes to become a cohesive, respectful and hard-working team, as well as really fast, strong skiers,” said Katie Findlay, program director for the Revelstoke Ski Club. “He is incredibly deserving of this award and I’m really proud of him.”

Findlay coached Eric when he was on the U18 team.

“It’s been a hard year for everybody in the province and it’s nice to be recognized for the hard work that we put in,” said Schwenck in his acceptance video, which was shared be BC Alpine on social media.

READ MORE: Remembering Revelstoke Ski Club’s long history

Jaime Kurtz was recognized with the Okanagan zone volunteer/official of the year award. She is the treasurer for the club, but Findlay said she does so much more.

“She always goes above and beyond to make sure all the kids in the club have a great experience and that everyone is treated fairly. This year has been an especially busy one for Jaime, since she works as a nurse in long-term care, but she never failed to show up for the club like she always does. I’m so grateful for everything Jaime does, and really happy she’s getting this bit of recognition!”

In her acceptance speech Kurtz said she feels lucky to have the opportunity to volunteer.

“Not only is this something my family is super passionate bout about but I also have the opportunity to work with an exceptional group of coaches, parents and athletes.”

 

