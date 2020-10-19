Revelstoke ski club fundraisers moving online

Snowflake Wine Fest and the ski swap have been cancelled

The Revelstoke Ski Club’s two biggest fundraisers have been officially cancelled due to pandemic limitations.

Both the ski swap and the Snowflake Wine Fest usually take place in November with proceeds supporting Revelstoke’s alpine ski team.

Instead the ski club is hosting an online fundraiser auction from Nov. 20-Dec. 6, more information to come at a later date.

In place of the ski swap the club is asking that people post their gear for sale on their buy and sell page and consider donating part of the proceeds to the club.

