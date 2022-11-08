Revelstoke skier presenting world premiere of new film at Vancouver festival

Greg Hill is debuting his new film, Unfinished Business, at the VIMFF on Nov. 15

Greg Hill in the Spearhead Traverse during the filming of Unfinished Business. (Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival)

Revelstoke skier and filmmaker Greg Hill will be presenting the world premiere of his new film in Vancouver next week.

Hill’s film Unfinished Business will debut at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival on Nov. 15. The film details Hill’s attempt to summit and ski all 20 peaks along the classic Spearhead Traverse in Whistler in one day.

According to Hill, his backcountry career began in Whistler on the Spearhead Traverse.

“It’s sort of where I started, and for years I’d return to continue to explore and to see how much I’ve evolved,” said Hill.

The Spearhead Traverse links the Blackcomb and Whistler ski resorts by way of alpine terrain. Hill held the Spearhead speed record for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.

In 2006, Hill skied up 11 summits on the traverse from the Whistler Village.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind to try again,” said Hill.

He’s since tried a few other times but was denied due to the weather. Last year he finally decided that it was time to get back to Whistler and finish what he started and bring a film crew along to capture the adventure.

“These days, if you do something and don’t film it, did it actually happen?” laughed Hill.

The film was directed and shot by Anthony Bonello. “It’s pretty much how much he was able to capture on our adventure,” said Hill of the director.

Hill will also be doing a talk around the movie at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, detailing the limitless potential of the outdoors no matter what level of ability one might be at.

Hill added that those who want to find out whether or not he accomplished his goal will need to watch the movie.

Unfinished Business is available for viewing online from Nov. 14 – Dec. 12 at vimff.org/show/online-snowsports-show.

The film festival’s online snow show will also feature another Revelstoke filmmaker, Zoya Lynch, presenting the film Beyond Begbie. The film explores the history of the land and its shared significance to Indigenous groups and mountain sports enthusiasts. For more information on Beyond Begbie, visit vimff.org/film/beyond-begbie.

