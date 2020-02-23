Revelstoke skiers bring home three gold medals from BC Winter Games

Meya Musseau and Sophie Van Oort at the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23. (BC Games photo) Atheltes from the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club were part of the Thompson-Okanagan zone and team at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23. (BC Winter Games photo) Maeve McLeod finished 9th in the sprint event and 7th in the classic event. (BC Winter Games photo) Ruby Serrouya hugs her competitor after receiving her gold medal for the classic ski event. (BC Winter Games photo) Meya Musseau finished gold in the spring event and 6th in the classic event. (BC Winter Games photo) Nyssa Thomas finished 10th in the sprint event and 4th in the classic event. (BC Winter Games photo) Ruby Serrouya finished third in the sprint event and first in the classic event. (BC Games photo) Micah Jacob finished second in the sprint event and 6th in the classic event. (BC Games photo) Meya Musseau finished first in the sprint event. (BC Winter Games photo) Micah Jacob finished 2nd in the sprint event. (BC Games photo) Sophie Van Oort finished 8th in the sprint event and 12th in the classic event. (BC Games photo) Meya Musseau finished gold in the spring event and 6th in the classic event. (BC Winter Games photo) Ruby Serrouya finished third in the sprint event and first in the classic event. (BC Games photo) Maeve McLeod finished 9th in the sprint event and 7th in the classic event. (BC Winter Games photo) Nyssa Thomas finished 10th in the sprint event and 4th in the classic event. (BC Winter Games photo) Micah Jacob finished second in the sprint event and 6th in the classic event. (BC Games photo)

Two Revelstoke cross country skiers are bringing home gold medals from the BC Winter Games.

Ruby Serrouya finished first in the classic race for her age group and her team won the mixed relay. Meya Musseau finished first in the sprint event for her age group.

Other medalists include Micah Jacob, who finished second in the sprint event and Serrouya who finished third in the sprint event.

Six Revelstoke cross country skiers attended the games as well as a cross country coach, an alpine ski coach and one volunteer official.

The BC Winter Games are held every two years. Athletes, under the age of 18, are only allowed to compete once in the same sport.

In Fort St. John this year over 1,000 athletes competed in 15 sports. A volunteer force of 1,600 people made the games happen.

“The participants will leave the BC Games with new friendships, with successes, and with a new a determination to chase a dream that is truly within their grasp,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society, in a news release. “We look forward to seeing the future success of these athletes, coaches, and officials who performed so well this weekend.”

At the end of the event, Feb. 20-23, the games flag was passed on to Mike Keenan, president of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games that will take place July 23-26.

