Revelstoke skiers hit the slopes for first race of season

By Lisa Larson, Revelstoke Ski Club

Revelstoke Ski Club athletes 12-13 years old competed at Sun Peaks Resort in the Tech Okanagan Zone race last weekend. Considering the racers have had limited training in gates at home, they adjusted well to the steeper and longer race course at Sun Peaks. Under 12 athletes Noah Paltinger, Luca Beruschi, Olivia Aucoin, and Thomas Lenzi raced against some of their peers for the race experience.

In three runs of Giant Slalom (GS), Nora Sidjak sped her way to the podium in third place followed by two fourth-place finishes against 27 female competitors. Sydney Musseau also skied well with two top 10 finishes.

Reed Kelly and Teigan Lenzi had three top 10 finishes each. Sam Larson achieved personal bests with two 11th place finishes in a field of 28 Male competitors.

Teigan Lenzi and Sydney Musseau were on fire during the Slalom runs reaching the podium with 3rd place finishes. Reed Kelly and Nora Sidjak were close behind, Reed with two 5th place finishes and Nora with two top ten finishes. Sam Larson showed consistent top ten results for all three runs.

The results of the TECK Okanagan Zone Race will contribute to the selection of male and female athletes invited to the BC Winter Games at Sun Peaks Resort Feb 22 – 25, 2018.

Revelstoke Ski Club sent four under 16 athletes to Sun Peaks for four days of racing in Giant Slalom and Slalom Jan. 4-7, 2018. They competed with two Revelstoke Ski Club graduates, Colm Molder and Jenna Knight who now compete on the Okanagan FIS team. Alex Jay, the youngest of the group achieved a 22nd place finish in GS. Nolan Gale’s best finish was 17th in Slalom. Sophia Humphreys’ best finish was 11th in Slalom. Jenna Knight raced well with a 5th place finish in GS, while Colm Molder made the top 10 in GS and Slalom.

Giant Slalom U14 Female 27 Competitors – (3 runs)

Nora Sidjak (4th, 4th, 3rd)

Sydney Musseau (9th, 7th, 13th)

Esther Vile (16th, 17th)

Giant Slalom U14 Male 28 Competitors – (3 runs)

Reed Kelly (5th, 7th, 8th)

Teigan Lenzi (9th, 10th, 10th)

Sam Larson (11th, 11th)

Parker Aucoin (20th, 24th, 24th)

Slalom U14 Female – 27 Competitors (3 runs)

Sydney Musseau (3rd, 5th, 11th)

Nora Sidjak (11th, 8th, 8th)

Esther Vile (13th, 11th, 10th)

Slalom U14 Male – 28 Competitors (3 runs)

Reed Kelly (5th, 5th)

Teigan Lenzi (3rd)

Sam Larson (10th, 8th, 10th)

Parker Aucoin (12h, 16th, 18th)