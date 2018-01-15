Revelstoke skiers hit the slopes for first race of season

Competed at Sun Peaks Resorts

By Lisa Larson, Revelstoke Ski Club

Revelstoke Ski Club athletes 12-13 years old competed at Sun Peaks Resort in the Tech Okanagan Zone race last weekend. Considering the racers have had limited training in gates at home, they adjusted well to the steeper and longer race course at Sun Peaks. Under 12 athletes Noah Paltinger, Luca Beruschi, Olivia Aucoin, and Thomas Lenzi raced against some of their peers for the race experience.

In three runs of Giant Slalom (GS), Nora Sidjak sped her way to the podium in third place followed by two fourth-place finishes against 27 female competitors. Sydney Musseau also skied well with two top 10 finishes.

Reed Kelly and Teigan Lenzi had three top 10 finishes each. Sam Larson achieved personal bests with two 11th place finishes in a field of 28 Male competitors.

Teigan Lenzi and Sydney Musseau were on fire during the Slalom runs reaching the podium with 3rd place finishes. Reed Kelly and Nora Sidjak were close behind, Reed with two 5th place finishes and Nora with two top ten finishes. Sam Larson showed consistent top ten results for all three runs.

The results of the TECK Okanagan Zone Race will contribute to the selection of male and female athletes invited to the BC Winter Games at Sun Peaks Resort Feb 22 – 25, 2018.

Revelstoke Ski Club sent four under 16 athletes to Sun Peaks for four days of racing in Giant Slalom and Slalom Jan. 4-7, 2018. They competed with two Revelstoke Ski Club graduates, Colm Molder and Jenna Knight who now compete on the Okanagan FIS team. Alex Jay, the youngest of the group achieved a 22nd place finish in GS. Nolan Gale’s best finish was 17th in Slalom. Sophia Humphreys’ best finish was 11th in Slalom. Jenna Knight raced well with a 5th place finish in GS, while Colm Molder made the top 10 in GS and Slalom.

Giant Slalom U14 Female 27 Competitors – (3 runs)

Nora Sidjak (4th, 4th, 3rd)

Sydney Musseau (9th, 7th, 13th)

Esther Vile (16th, 17th)

Giant Slalom U14 Male 28 Competitors – (3 runs)

Reed Kelly (5th, 7th, 8th)

Teigan Lenzi (9th, 10th, 10th)

Sam Larson (11th, 11th)

Parker Aucoin (20th, 24th, 24th)

Slalom U14 Female – 27 Competitors (3 runs)

Sydney Musseau (3rd, 5th, 11th)

Nora Sidjak (11th, 8th, 8th)

Esther Vile (13th, 11th, 10th)

Slalom U14 Male – 28 Competitors (3 runs)

Reed Kelly (5th, 5th)

Teigan Lenzi (3rd)

Sam Larson (10th, 8th, 10th)

Parker Aucoin (12h, 16th, 18th)

 

Reed Kelly racing Giant Slalom at Sun Peaks Resort Jan. 13, 2018. (Submitted)

Previous story
BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Just Posted

Revelstoke skiers hit the slopes for first race of season

Competed at Sun Peaks Resorts

Frozen in Love premieres tonight

Hallmark Channel movie was filmed in part in Revelstoke

Revy-made album to be released Friday

Album recorded over one day in a local basement

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

First Revelstoke Air flight of 2018 rerouted to Kamloops

Poor visibilty would have affected plane’s ability to land safely

Your Jan. 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Most Read

  • Revelstoke skiers hit the slopes for first race of season

    Competed at Sun Peaks Resorts