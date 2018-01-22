Revelstoke skiers shine at AB Cups in Red Deer

Revelstoke Nordic Club skiers rose to the occasion at AB Cup 5 and 6 in Red Deer, Alta. over the weekend.

They stood on the podium a combined 10 times.

Here are results from the events:

Sprint Heats

Juvenile Girls

13- Kolibri Drobish

31- Emily Macleod

33- Jaclyn Elliott

37- Arianna Morrone

41- Rebecca Brosch

Junior Girls

4- Elizabeth Elliott

11- Beth Granstrom

12- Alana Brittin

19- Kate Granstrom

Juvenile Boys

26- Nelson Luxmoore

Junior Boys

15- Erik Brosch

Midget Girls

2- Alexandra Luxmoore

22- Cedar Cameron-Harding

Midget Boys

2- Elliot Wilson

Mass Start Classic

Junior Girls

2- Alana Brittin

5- Beth Granstrom

6- Elizabeth Elliott

9- Kate Granstrom

Junior Boys

8- Erik Brosch

Juvenline Boys

22- Nelson Luxmoore

Juvenile Girls

8- Kolibri Drobish

12- Jaclyn Elliott

30- Emily Macleod

31- Rebecca Brosch

36- Arianna Morrone

Midget Boys

1- Elliot Wilson

Midget Girls

4- Alexandra Luxmoore

28- Cedar Cameron-Harding

Freestyle Relay

Junior Boys

1- BC Machine (Ian Oliphant, Erik Brosch, Konrad Van Varseveld)

Junior Girls

1- BC Twisted Sister (Alana Brittin, Kate Granstrom, Paige Latta)

2- BC Power, Speed & Grace (Molly Miller, Elizabeth Elliott, Beth Granstrom)

Juvenile Boys

10- BC Frozen Solid (Nelson Luxmoore, Gregory Baxter, Matin Williamson)

Juvenile Girls

3- BC Top Gun (Maggie Beckner, Kolibri Drobish, Sydney Wilson)

7- BC Another Bad Idea (Brynn Witwicki, Sophia Van Varseveld, Emily Macleod)

8- BC Big Trouble (Jaclyn Elliott, Rebecca Brosch, Claire Van Bergeyk)

9- BC Adrenaline Junkie (Keeya Corbett, Arianna Morrone, Lys Milne)

Midget Boys

2- Liquid Ice (Elliot Wilson, Joshua Fiala, Jacob Hepburn)

Midget Girls

1- BC Usual Suspects (Alexandra Luxmoore, Julianne Moore, Samantha Vukadinovic)

5- BC Mama Mia ( Cedar Cameron-Harding, Hilary Vukadinovi, Teslyn Bates)