Revelstoke skiers shine at AB Cups in Red Deer

Revelstoke Nordic Club skiers rose to the occasion at AB Cup 5 and 6 in Red Deer, Alta. over the weekend.
They stood on the podium a combined 10 times.
Here are results from the events:
Sprint Heats
Juvenile Girls
13- Kolibri Drobish
31- Emily Macleod
33- Jaclyn Elliott
37- Arianna Morrone
41- Rebecca Brosch
Junior Girls
4- Elizabeth Elliott
11- Beth Granstrom
12- Alana Brittin
19- Kate Granstrom
Juvenile Boys
26- Nelson Luxmoore
Junior Boys
15- Erik Brosch
Midget Girls
2- Alexandra Luxmoore
22- Cedar Cameron-Harding
Midget Boys
2- Elliot Wilson
Mass Start Classic
Junior Girls
2- Alana Brittin
5- Beth Granstrom
6- Elizabeth Elliott
9- Kate Granstrom
Junior Boys
8- Erik Brosch
Juvenline Boys
22- Nelson Luxmoore
Juvenile Girls
8- Kolibri Drobish
12- Jaclyn Elliott
30- Emily Macleod
31- Rebecca Brosch
36- Arianna Morrone
Midget Boys
1- Elliot Wilson
Midget Girls
4- Alexandra Luxmoore
28- Cedar Cameron-Harding
Freestyle Relay
Junior Boys
1- BC Machine (Ian Oliphant, Erik Brosch, Konrad Van Varseveld)
Junior Girls
1- BC Twisted Sister (Alana Brittin, Kate Granstrom, Paige Latta)
2- BC Power, Speed & Grace (Molly Miller, Elizabeth Elliott, Beth Granstrom)
Juvenile Boys
10- BC Frozen Solid (Nelson Luxmoore, Gregory Baxter, Matin Williamson)
Juvenile Girls
3- BC Top Gun (Maggie Beckner, Kolibri Drobish, Sydney Wilson)
7- BC Another Bad Idea (Brynn Witwicki, Sophia Van Varseveld, Emily Macleod)
8- BC Big Trouble (Jaclyn Elliott, Rebecca Brosch, Claire Van Bergeyk)
9- BC Adrenaline Junkie (Keeya Corbett, Arianna Morrone, Lys Milne)
Midget Boys
2- Liquid Ice (Elliot Wilson, Joshua Fiala, Jacob Hepburn)
Midget Girls
1- BC Usual Suspects (Alexandra Luxmoore, Julianne Moore, Samantha Vukadinovic)
5- BC Mama Mia ( Cedar Cameron-Harding, Hilary Vukadinovi, Teslyn Bates)