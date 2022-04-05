Revelstoke skiers take home gold at Cross-Country Ski Nationals

The event took place in Whistler between March 20 and 27

Young Revelstoke skiers impressed at their biggest event since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Cross-Country Ski Nationals in Whistler.

Roughly 750 athletes from across Canada competed at the event between March 20 and 27. The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club finished as the top club in the province, and fifth nationally.

At the event, the club achieved five gold medals and ten podium finishes. According to head coach Zach Hill, the team has been working hard all year with the main goal of being competitive at nationals, and all their hard work paid off as the club and its athletes ended the week with a number of career-best finishes.

The Revelstoke athletes that took home gold:

Maeve Macleod – U18 Girls Mass Start – Free Technique

Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod – U16-18 Girls Team Sprint

Alexandra Luxmoore – U18 Girls Individual Sprint – Classic Technique

Meya Musseau – U16 GirlsInterval Start – Classic Technique

Coach Hill grew up ski racing in Alaska and spent the last four years coaching in Oregon before joining the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club last season. He said he jumped at the chance to live and coach in Revelstoke.

After his full-season coaching, Hill said the ski culture in Revelstoke is incredibly cooperative and remarked that all the clubs in B.C. work together to help raise the level of skiing in the province.

The athletes at the club will get a much-needed break for April and most of May before getting back into a training regiment in June to build up fitness for the next season.

