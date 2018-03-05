Revelstoke sports in brief

Action on the slopes, the ice and the court

Brown renamed to Trek team

Casey Brown has been renamed to the Trek Factory Enduro Racing team.

She has been selected to race four Enduro World Series events and four Crankworx events.

“Stoked to have a rad season of competition ahead of me,” she said. “On the EWS side, I’m excited to be back helping support the team and racing in some wicked cool locations. Crankworx is going to be super fun again with the Queen of the Crankworx title up for grabs. Woohoo!”

Junior squash athletes make mark at provincial championships

Three Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club athletes competed at the BC Junior Squash Championships in Nanaimo over the weekend.

Sophie Dorrius won her consolation final to finish fifth overall and improved her BC ranking to sixth.

Julia Dorrius competed in a match to battle for third place. She finished fourth in the tournament and improved her BC U17 girls ranking to seventh.

Aiden McCabe finished with a 1-2 record.

Pee Wee squad qualifies for provincial championships

The Revelstoke Minor Pee Wee squad has qualified for provincials, after winning the tier 4 playoffs, to earn themselves a 2017-18 playoff champions banner.

Grizzlies advance to Division Finals

With two seconds to go in the third period, Grizzly Nii Noi Tetteh scored, forcing overtime in Game 6. It was the fifth overtime of what was proving to be a very long series with the Kamloops Storm.

They nearly made it through two periods of overtime again, but the Grizzlies scored with 2.5 minutes remaining in the second OT to win the series.

The goal was questioned by Storm goalie Jordan Wilde in a post-game interview.

““It hit the cross bar, then the back of my foot, then landed on my butt and went out,” he told Kamloops This Week.

There is no video review in the KIJHL and the goal stood.

The Grizzlies will now face the 100 Mile Wranglers, who finished in second in the Doug Birks Division, behind Revelstoke.

The Wranglers beat the Chase Heat in four games.

On the other side of the conference, the Princeton Posse beat the Osoyoos Coyotes 4-1, while the Kelowna Chiefs beat the Summerland Steam 4-3. The Chiefs and Coyotees will now meet in their division final.

The Grizzlies face the Wranglers for game 1 of the second round on March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Forum. Game 2 is March 7 at the Forum. Game 3 and 4 will be in 100 Mile House.