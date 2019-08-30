Revelstoke swimmer one of the best in Canada

Youth Hunter Stewardson placed first in B.C. and third in Canada at a recent competition

A local swimmer’s recent wins at a national competition makes her one of the best in Canada.

Hunter Stewardson, 16, placed first in B.C. and third in Canada for her age group in the breaststroke events at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Championships.

“I really enjoy competitions,” she said.

The event was held in Winnipeg at the beginning of August and the best swimmers in the country flock to compete.

Stewardson started to swim when she was seven. Since 2017, her mother has driven her almost everyday to Salmon Arm for swim practice. Regardless, Stewardson would still practice with the Aquaducks.

However, all that is about to change. She’s moving to Lethbridge, Alta. for an improved training schedule.

Stewardson said her next year in Lethbridge should be exciting. Next March, she plans to race at the 2020 Olympic trials. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

While at the event in Winnepeg, a coach in Lethbridge met with Stewardson and her mom. He was impressed and thought Stewardson could be even better with his help.

So, the family is moving.

The new training program will be at the University of Lethbridge pool, eight times a week with some gym training. Stewardson said this amount of training will put her on par with her peers.

Out of the 12 months of the year, Stewardson swims 11 of them.

“I love being in the water,” she said.

Stewardson said she eventually hopes to swim on a university varsity team and maybe even the Olympics.

“We’ll see how it goes.”

She plans to race at the 2020 Olympic Trials that will be held next March in Toronto.

Stewardson said she will attend with no expectations, except to enjoy racing against the top swimmers in Canada.

