Revelstoke to install safety netting in arena

The city provided this example as to what the new netting around the arena will look like. (Submitted)

The city will be installing a spectator safety net at the arena not that they have successfully obtained a grant from the Municipal Insurance Association of BC.

“Safety netting has become accepted industry standard and best practice to protect spectators and we’re happy to announce that we have you covered,” said a news release from the city.

There are three types of netting available with variations in each, we have chosen black Kevlar. It is less visible, more durable than black nylon, and easier on the eyes than white or clear netting.

Installation of the safety netting has received strong support from users of the facility.

“For our club it’s about keeping people safe and free from injury while enjoying our games”, said Revelstoke Grizzlies GM and coach Ryan Parent in the news release.

The net will be installed later this month.

