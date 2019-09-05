Revelstoke track and field athletes bring home medals from national competition

The duo competed in the javelin and hammer throw in Nova Scotia in the beginning of August

Cole Biddy won gold in the U15 javelin throw at the 2019 Legion Nationals Competition in Nova Scotia at the beginning of August. (Submitted)

Matthew Arnold won bronze in the U18 hammer throw at the Legion Nationals Competition in Nova Scotia at the beginning of August. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s Cole Biddy and Matthew Arnold competed in the 2019 Legion Nationals Competition in Nova Scotia in August.

Biddy finished first in the U16 600 gram javelin throw and Arnold brought home the bronze in the U18 5 kilogram hammer throw.

Biddy’s winning throw was 54.94 metres, Arnold’s third place throw was 58.1 metres.

This win follows Biddy’s gold medal win tat the BC High School Track and Field provincial meet in Kelowna May 30. Arnold placed second in his event at that same meet.

Arnold and Biddy are members of the Kamloops Track and Field team coached by Dylan Armstrong who is former Olympian, winning a bronze medal in shot put in 2008, but was awarded the medal in 2015 after a competitor was disqualified for doping.

The 2019 Legions Nationals Competition took place in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Aug. 9-11.

The duo also competed in the Canadian Under 18 Track and Field Nationals in Brandon, Man. in the summer of 2018.

