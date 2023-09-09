The riders listen to one last safety briefing before they begin the race. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The riders listen to one last safety briefing before they begin the race. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Women’s Enduro gets rolling

This year marks the sixth iteration of the event

In a packed parking lot at the Revelstoke Nordic Centre at the base of Mt. MacPherson, the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro event got underway Saturday morning (Sept. 9) with 150 women making their way up the opening trail to start the race.

Now in its sixth iteration, the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro event has quickly become a cult-classic event in town. Event organizer, Jen Avery, spoke about what the ladies would be taking on throughout the day what they can look forward to after the race, but first she discussed just how popular the race has become.

“It was incredible, we sold out our race in like 10 minutes or less this year,” said Avery.

In just a few short minutes, more than 100 riders were onboard for this year’s event.

This morning, all 150 riders showed up to the event — some even dressed up.

“Everyone’s stoked. We got party shirts on and tutus and glitter,” said Avery.

The race will take the riders most of the day to complete. The race has multiple segments spread out over the MacPherson mountain bike trails and the Boulder mountain bike trails. Riders will endure near 30 km in distance and climb to a impressive peak elevation of more than 900 meters.

READ MORE: Revelstoke artists install new public art piece in Langley

Despite how quickly the race filled up, Avery said the event will continue to have a maximum of 150 participants to ensure the feeling of the race stays the same.

“150 strikes a perfect balance between like a party atmosphere but still intimate enough,” said Avery.

Avery explained how in bigger races she’s attended, more people meant waiting in lines throughout the day and riders get lost in the crowd. Conversely, the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro upholds an environment that maximizes the rider’s experience and keeps everyone moving.

Once the riders reach the Boulder Parking lot, lunch will be provided by the Lucky Pup food truck.

After the riders have completed the two stages at Boulder, the event will have a brief after party to mark the end of the race, but the celebrations don’t end there.

Riders then meet at the Revelstoke Recreation Centre this evening for the awards ceremony and the full after party experience. With a live band and a DJ, the after party will be a big end to a big day for all the riders who took part.

READ MORE: Sister confirms identity of man killed by Revelstoke RCMP

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsMountain bikingRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s last Stanley Cup win among 5 defining moments in sports history
Next story
PHOTOS: Dragonboaters hit Skaha Lake for beloved Penticton festival

Just Posted

Eight of the top mountain bike brands were out in Revelstoke at the BC Demo day as part of the Revelstoke Bikefest to give riders a chance to try out something new. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
BC Demo Day at the Stoke Hotel in Revelstoke

A batch of riders make their way up the first stage of the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Women’s Enduro gets rolling

Garry Pashe Jr. was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke. (Facebook)
Sister confirms identity of man killed by Revelstoke RCMP

The “Heart in the Right Place” installation in Langley. (Kyle Thornley/Metal Mind Forge)
Revelstoke artists install new public art piece in Langley