Revelstoke Women’s Enduro gets rolling

In a packed parking lot at the Revelstoke Nordic Centre at the base of Mt. MacPherson, the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro event got underway Saturday morning (Sept. 9) with 150 women making their way up the opening trail to start the race.

Now in its sixth iteration, the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro event has quickly become a cult-classic event in town. Event organizer, Jen Avery, spoke about what the ladies would be taking on throughout the day what they can look forward to after the race, but first she discussed just how popular the race has become.

“It was incredible, we sold out our race in like 10 minutes or less this year,” said Avery.

In just a few short minutes, more than 100 riders were onboard for this year’s event.

This morning, all 150 riders showed up to the event — some even dressed up.

“Everyone’s stoked. We got party shirts on and tutus and glitter,” said Avery.

The race will take the riders most of the day to complete. The race has multiple segments spread out over the MacPherson mountain bike trails and the Boulder mountain bike trails. Riders will endure near 30 km in distance and climb to a impressive peak elevation of more than 900 meters.

Despite how quickly the race filled up, Avery said the event will continue to have a maximum of 150 participants to ensure the feeling of the race stays the same.

“150 strikes a perfect balance between like a party atmosphere but still intimate enough,” said Avery.

Avery explained how in bigger races she’s attended, more people meant waiting in lines throughout the day and riders get lost in the crowd. Conversely, the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro upholds an environment that maximizes the rider’s experience and keeps everyone moving.

Once the riders reach the Boulder Parking lot, lunch will be provided by the Lucky Pup food truck.

After the riders have completed the two stages at Boulder, the event will have a brief after party to mark the end of the race, but the celebrations don’t end there.

Riders then meet at the Revelstoke Recreation Centre this evening for the awards ceremony and the full after party experience. With a live band and a DJ, the after party will be a big end to a big day for all the riders who took part.

