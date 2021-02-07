The Columbia Basin Trust is providing $25,000 for a natural playscape at Begbie View Elementary . (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing $25,000 for a natural playscape at Begbie View Elementary . (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke youth activity projects funded by Columbia Basin Trust

In total the trust granted $500,000 to 80 projects across the region

Two Revelstoke projects are among 80 to be funded by the Columbia Basin Trust this spring.

The funds are for programs aimed to keep youth moving.

“We heard how important it was to parents, educators and communities to get children and youth moving to improve their physical and mental well-being,” said Michelle d’Entremont, manager, delivery of benefits, for the trust in a news release. “We’re thrilled that so many groups, schools and individuals have committed to increasing and improving opportunities for young people, which will have so many benefits—including fun—for countless young participants.”

The Revelstoke School District received $25,000 to build a nature playscape at Begbie View Elementary and the City of Revelstoke received $2,750 in funds for to help community organizations to work together to remove the financial, physical and emotional barriers associated with female youth participation in mountain biking.

READ MORE: Columbia Basin Trust releases short-term strategic plan

In total the trust granted $500,000 for various projects across the region.

Columbia BasinSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow Report: Big White receives 16cm of fresh powder
Next story
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Just Posted

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing $25,000 for a natural playscape at Begbie View Elementary . (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke youth activity projects funded by Columbia Basin Trust

In total the trust granted $500,000 to 80 projects across the region

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
House fire contained in secondary suite in Revelstoke

Counter top appliance identified as cause of the fire

(Unsplash.com photo)
Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures starting Monday through next week

Flowers peeking through the snow in Revelstoke last spring, while COVID-19 began to surge across the world. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: If we had gone into lockdown would we still be ‘stuck’?

No date is set for B.C.’s health orders to end

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Lucky To Go plans to have its food delivery service operational within the next two weeks. (Lucky To Go)
Kelowna ride-share company to offer low-fee food delivery service

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering low-fee food delivery services

The Bumwrap on Main St. was victim of a smash and grab on Thursday, Feb. 4.
WATCH: Brazen smash and grab in downtown Penticton caught on camera

Luckily, the tenant upstairs scared the thief off at Bumwrap clothing store

Coquihalla Summit on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)
Snowfall warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

A total of 10-15 centimetres of snow is anticipated on mountain passes throughout the day Sunday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Big White Ski Resort’s Village Centre seen via webcam on Feb. 7, 2021. (Big White)
Snow Report: Big White receives 16cm of fresh powder

Alpine base now sits at 224 centimetres

Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)
Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Canadian Power has agreed to purchase Okanagan Wind’s two local wind farms

Most Read