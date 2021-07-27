Revelstoke’s Casey Brown wins downhill nationals

The 2021 Canadian Downhill Championships took place in Golden July 25

Casey Brown had the fastest time in the UCI Pro/Elite Women category at the Canadian Downhill Championships. (Contributed-Clint Trahan)

Casey Brown brought home a first-place finish at the Canadian downhill mountain biking championships in Golden July 25.

Brown’s time of 4:38.35 was the fastest of 12 women in the UCI Pro/Elite Women category.

Miranda Miller of Squamish finished second with a time of 4:39.68.

Brown hasn’t competed in the national competition since 2012, but this one finally fit in to her schedule. She said it was the first race since the pandemic that felt normal.

It felt like a giant reunion, she said, having competed against some of the same people in 2012.

Brown raced at Crankworx Innsbruck in June, however it was still a COVID event – she had to wear a mask and there were no spectators.

In Golden there were 11 other women in her category. The UCI Pro/Elite Men’s group had 45 racers, with the top time by Finnley Iles of Pemberton at 3:48.52, the fastest of the entire competition.

There were two other racers from Revelstoke in the competition, including Celim Bedoya Sabbagh who finished sixth in the Master Men (35-44) category with a time of 4:47.21. The other did not place.

