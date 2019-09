The dragon boat team finished up their season with a medal

The Dam Survivors, Revelstoke’s dragon boat team, won a bronze medal in their event at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s dragon boating team Dam Survivors brought home a bronze medal from their only race this season.

The team paddled in the Gold Division at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Sept. 6-9.

They brought home the bronze medal in the event.

Ginger Shoji, who was the drummer for the race, said the looks of excitement on her teammates faces was priceless.

