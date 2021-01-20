Revelstoke’s girls hockey team skating towards $100,000 competition

The U11 team pitched support for the food bank in a submission to the Good Deed’s Cup

The Stoked Cubs U11 girls hockey team is the first girls team in Revelstoke in a long time. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s girls hockey team have sent in a pitch for Chevrolet’s Good Deeds Cup.

The team of 12, ranging in age from three to 11 years old, is supporting Community Connection’s food bank, through a food drive at Southside Market and in a video submission to the Good Deeds Cup, the girls ask for further assistance for the food bank.

The purpose of the Good Deeds Cup is to inspire young Canadians to do good by transforming the positive values learned through hockey into good deeds in the community.

Though the pandemic has stopped many outreach activities from happening, the Good Deeds Cup continues, this time asking teams to pitch ideas.

The winner will see $100,000 donated to a charity of their choice.

Stoked Cubs is Revelstoke’s only girls hockey team. Newly launched this season, COVID has benched hockey games, however head coach Stephanie Miller said the girls have been learning a lot about skating techniques, puck work and positioning.

“We have come up with some really fun alternatives,” she said, in an email.

Miller is hopeful that once the pandemic is over the female minor hockey program will continue to grow.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this team, they have already grown so quickly. Just wait until the pandemic is over, with no protocols holding them back. They were the best first year team I could have asked for.”

