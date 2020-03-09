Revelstoke’s minor hockey team headed to provincials

Our atom team lost in the semi-final qualifying round

Revelstoke’s Pee Wee team will be competing for the Tier 4 provincial title March 15-19 in Golden. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s Pee Wee hockey team will be playing for the Tier 4 provincial title in Golden March 15-19.

The team played Lillooet for the spot in the tournament and won three games in a row, 6-2, 7-3 and 4-3.

Other teams in the tournament include Golden, Elk Valley, Grand Forks, Prince Rupert, Langley and Whitehorse.

Revelstoke’s Atom team qualified for the semi finals in their playoffs, going three and one in the round robin and losing in the semi finals 4-3 against Lumby.

Several of the Atom players will be forming a spring team and continuing to play until the ice is taken out.

BC Minor Hockey