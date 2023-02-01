Revelstuck: A beginners guide to the community

This article was originally published in the Revelstoke TIMES Magazine, available now at your local coffee shop, book store, or any other business in downtown Revelstoke.

by Cam Keith

“Hard to get to, and even harder to leave.”

When I think of the past 6 years living in Revelstoke that phrase seems far too fitting. My name is Cameron Keith: Skier, Filmmaker & Photographer born and raised in Southern Ontario.

Before deciding to move to Revy, I knew very little about the town and all it had to offer.

My friends and I were living in Whistler the years prior, fresh out of high school and having what most would consider ‘too much’ fun. I wanted to get away from the never-ending circus (Whistler), and with the help of my two good pals Blake Cameron and Matt Crawford, we started to scheme up ideas for a new mountain town to explore next. The word was Revelstoke was this sleeper town with a small resort, where the snow dumped.

Seeing as a few of us had just been dumped ourselves the choice was easy, we must go! Fast forward six years I am heading into my seventh winter; content on skiing in Revelstoke, filming skiing in Revelstoke, and producing ski content in Revelstoke!

With my few years of knowledge, I’m going to try and give some explanations, pointers and recommendations without giving any secrets away. Am I a local yet?

The town

Many will find themselves in Revelstoke to experience world-class skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling when visiting and vacationing in the winter months. Be that as it may, the tight-knit community of like-minded individuals that live here year-round is truly the backbone of the town.

Although the town’s infrastructure and population are always on the rise you will not find fancy shops or stores catered solely to its visitors. The hotels and motels are humble, and unlike Whistler or Banff you won’t be constantly getting stuck in traffic heading to the resort or trailhead on a powder day – But maybe we can keep that between us. Revelstoke is still predominantly for the people; a novelty in most resort towns.

The lack of restaurant chains and cafes allows for the authentic feel of Revelstoke to live on and keeps local businesses striving and growing. Situated about three hours from the nearest airport the remoteness of town serves the local skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler.

Delayed flights and closed highways are more than a common experience out here with heavy snowfall and extreme weather affecting all options for travel to and from Revelstoke. Although this can make for some frustrating driving and a plethora of incidents on the highways, there is nothing like having a forced locals day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on a pow day.

When you are on your way to play in the mountains or finally done gripping the wheel trying to get here I would recommend checking out Dose for all your cafe and coffee needs, they have almost a cult-like following in town for good reason! For après and great pub food, I rate the Village Idiot 10 out of 10.

Awesome drinks, memorabilia and nonsense all over the walls, and legendary pizza – the perfect leftovers for on hill/in the mountains snack the next day.

Now if you are trying to wine and dine, a romantic ambience probably sounds nice. To me though, there is nothing more romantic than fresh sushi and hot sake. The best date spot, party table, and take-out, in my opinion, has to be Kawakubo Sushi restaurant.

The resort

With 5620 vertical feet of lift-accessed terrain and an average annual snowfall of about 413 inches a season over the last 10 seasons it is pretty easy to understand why Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) is a top destination for a ski trip. Most skiers or boarders will be completely satisfied riding laps off the Stoke Chair all day long – the runs here are pretty darn long.

If your legs aren’t jelly after a couple of groomers, the traverses, boot packs and skin tracks extend the overall size of accessible terrain on the resort massively. Commonly known to veteran rippers as the ‘slack country’ due to its proximity. But do not be fooled!

The slack is still backcountry, the terrain is not patrolled and all avalanche gear is strongly recommended. Mount Mackenzie is just a boot pack away from the sub-peak and towers over both the North and South sides of the resort. Though I highly suggest you know before you go, offering more gripping terrain including runs like Spilt Milk, a free rider’s dream runs sporting large cliffs and steep terrain. Also, Brown Shorts, the longest sustained chute on the resort. It’s called Brown Shorts for a reason, once you’re in there is no turning back.

It would be rude to bring up Mackenzie and not mention the Mac Daddy face. The North East face was a 2013 venue of the Freeride World Tour, and it goes without saying – the face is no joke. The videos are up on YouTube, check if you don’t have a weak stomach.

Whether you are new to town or haven’t spent time exploring the resort yet it can be helpful to get your bearings before you even hit the hill. Apps like Fat Maps, Gaia and even Google Earth can be huge assets when exploring new terrain, whether you are skiing the hill or in the backcountry.

If you want to beat the lines in the morning, I can highly recommend signing up for First Tracks and/or Breakfast Club. Guests can expect to receive 2 to 3 runs before the public arrives and loads the lower gondola. Book in advance online for 15 per cent off!

The Mountains

Looking for something more adventurous? Can you never stop exploring?

Having a resort so close to town is more than convenient. But, the more time you spend chasing a passion or hobby, it’s only natural to keep wanting more.

Luckily for visitors and residents of Revelstoke alike, the town is surrounded by tons of other mountains that can be accessed by ski touring & split boarding, snowmobiling, and heli-skiing. Some of the first heli-skiing tours took place here in 1964! If you have watched a powder segment in a ski, board or snowmobile movie, you can almost be certain they feature shots of the Revelstoke backcountry.

There’s a reason why professional athletes like Sammy Carlson (skier), Dustin Craven (snowboarder) and Rob Alford (snowmobiler) all call this place home. It’s the proximity to so many different types of terrain that makes adventuring into the backcountry so special.

No matter what you do for work or how long you have been shredding, if you have the gear, the knowledge and the will to get out there the possibilities are truly endless. Maybe you have the wallet for the finer things in snow sports. If that’s the case you probably have a heli-skiing trip on your mind. Eagle Pass seals the deal for the overall wow factor, an unreal variety of terrain, experienced guides and world-class food and beverage.

Good enough for production companies like Level 1 productions and Absinthe to book trips year after year for the filming of their ski and snowboard movies. Don’t know where to go or how to move safely in the backcountry? There are tons of camps, courses, and clinics for all disciplines in town.

CAPOW offers fully catered ski touring/split boarding trips to the Blanket Creek Chalet, not to mention various avalanche safety courses as well as guides for hire. If you are new to snowmobiling or just new to the area I’d strongly recommend checking out Stoked Mountains Adventures, offering sled rentals and even accommodation in addition to avalanche courses and clinics with eight-time X-Games medalist Brett Turcotte.

On the off chance alpine skiing and snowboarding is too extreme for you have no fear, Mount Macpherson offers nordic skiing and snowshoeing on top of ski touring.

Tickets can be purchased at the office from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily and until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Both ski and snowshoe rentals are available, 6km of the trails are lit every night from dusk until 9:30 p.m., and if that didn’t deal the deal there are even dog-friendly trails! I love dogs.

The people

Growing up I never felt like I was surrounded by ‘my people’. I always felt like I was too excited about skiing, or that I shouldn’t be so consumed by winter.

When I moved to Revelstoke I knew I had found my place. Those people that say ‘it’s coming’ when the first dusting of snow falls or those who post a photo/video of RMR’s Gnorm the Powder Gnome entirely covered in snow the morning of a powder day.

Those are my people. The glue that holds every mountain town together will always be the people: the real heroes compromising part of their life just to be that much closer to the mountains.

The town itself is never going to stop growing, but if we keep promoting and supporting local businesses we can keep the small-town vibe and authentic feel of Revelstoke for everyone to enjoy.

Standing in the lift line you might see your crush, your physician and your bartender from the night before all frothing for another powder lap and I think that’s pretty special. Don’t be a stranger, the people around here don’t bite!

