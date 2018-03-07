The women’s ski podium at King of the Mountain. (Facebook/Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

Riders crowned at King of the Mountain

Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosts competition to recognized well-rounded riders

The most well-rounded riders were crowned at the King of the Mountain competition last weekend at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The competition was the first of its kind for Revelstoke Mountain Resort and saw riders compete over two days in freeride and freestyle. The best of two runs on each day were added up for the overall total.

The freeride event saw competitors hit a hand-built course on SWF, while freestyle featured a custom slopestyle course in the Terrain Park.

Below are the top three riders in each category. For full results, head to revelstokemountainresort.com.

Women’s Snowboard

1. Siobhan Coughlan

2. Elysha Piller

3. Ylfa Runarsdottir

Women’s Ski

1. Janelle Yip

2. Jessica Warll

3. Kirsten Silfvenius

Men’s Snowboard

1. Felix Dallaire

2. Alexis Morin

2. Andrew A Galley

2. Mike Graves

Men’s Ski

1. Pat Monteith

2. Ian Hamilton

2. Zack R Opheim

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
