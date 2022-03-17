Road-warrior Grizzlies head home with commanding series lead over Coyotes

The series will continue in Revelstoke on Friday (Mar. 18)

The Grizzlies will return to Revelstoke from their two-game road trip today with a 2-0 series lead in the Okanagan Conference Final over the Osoyoos Coyotes, and a day to prepare for an all-important game three.

Grizzlies’ forward Ronin Pusch’s sixth goal of the playoffs at the midway point of the third period put the game out of reach for the Coyotes, as Revelstoke went on to win game two in dramatic fashion, 3-2 the final.

Grizzlies goaltender Brandon Weare made 31 saves in the win, continuing his great play in the post-season.

The Revelstoke Forum will host game three of the series on Friday (Mar. 18) at 7:00 p.m.

