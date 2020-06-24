Kris Mallette, former assistant coach of the Kelowna Rockets stands on the bench for his first home game as interim head coach against the Everett Silvertips at Prospera Place on February 28, 2020 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette has been named as one of the assistant coaches for Team Canada Red at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020, having joined the Rockets as an assistant coach ahead of the 2014-15 season. His coaching career also included stops with the Vernon Vipers (BCHL) and the North Okanagan Knights (KIJHL). Mallette was drafted 62nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft.

Hockey Canada announced a roster of 113 players to be invited to its virtual national under-17 development camp as well as the coaching staff that will lead Canada’s national men’s under-17 teams at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, on Wednesday, June 24.

With 12 goaltenders, 37 defensemen and 64 forwards the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge will be split into six teams for the week-long virtual camp from July 19 to 25. Players will participat in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.

Also making it on to a Team Canada event is Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak who got the nod to attend Team Canada’s virtual National Junior Sportchek Summer Development Camp.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect is coming off of a career year and was named the Rockets Top Defenceman award for the second consecutive season while setting career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists. In addition, his 180 shots on goal ranked second among all Rockets players.

Kelowna Rockets

