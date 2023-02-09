Salmon Arm para-athletes jump from plane in TV premiere

Molly Knowles joins Salmon Arm para-athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning for the premiere of episode 1, season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Brook and Manning are among the para-athletes competing on the latest season of the reality TV program, showing on TVOKids and Youtube. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Cheers, laughter and applause were heard as Lily Brook and Maggie Manning took to the sky and competed against fellow para-athletes on the big screen.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 8, the Salmon Arm para-athletes hosted special viewing of the first episode of Season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand.

Brook and Manning were both selected to be on the reality TV program, filmed last summer in Ontario.

The audience at the Salmar got to see the introduction of this season’s competitors, all para-athletes, and the surprise Brook and Manning shared upon seeing each other on camera for the first time.

After introductions, and before moving on to competition in the episode, all the athletes received a surprise when they were given the opportunity to skydive – all for their first time. Brook and Manning took on and completed the challenge, both clearly exhilarated by the jump.

The Salmar screening, followed by an after party, was an opportunity for Brook and Manning to share what they’d worked on over the summer, which up until December had been a secret, as well as raise funds to support their athletic pursuits.

Season 5 of All-Round Champion can now be viewed in Canada on TVOKids and on Youtube.

