Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks won the B.C. Hockey League’s simulated NHL 20 video game version of the Fred Page Cup final, beating the Cowichan Valley Capitals in six games. (BCHL photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are the 2020 B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup champions.

Well, the video simulation game, powered by Shaw, champions, that is.

Gorillas’ goalie Ethan Langenegger took on forward Matt Crasa of the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the simulated NHL 20 video game playoff final.

Langenegger made sure the ‘Backs won the title on home ice at the Shaw Centre, taking the final series in six games.

With the league forced to cancel its 2020 post-season after the first round because of COVID-19, the BCHL decided to have some fun and created the simulated league featuring the eight remaining playoff teams.

Langenegger defeated Kent Johnson and the Trail Smoke Eaters in the second round, then dispatched Trey Taylor and the Vernon Vipers in the simulated Interior Conference championship.

Crasa defeated the Nanaimo Clippers and regular-season champion Coquitlam Express to reach the final.

In the real world, neither Salmon Arm nor Cowichan Valley has ever won the Fred Page Cup. Each team lost its only finals appearance.

The Silverbacks fell in five games in the 2004 league championship to the Nanaimo Clippers, while the Capitals also lost in five games 10 years earlier, in 1994, to the Kelowna Spartans.

