Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

Winston Pain, Ken Hecker, Doug Hlina, Don Ross, Brian Waring and Mick Ford, volunteers helping with construction of the new indoor tennis facility, stand outside what will soon be the main entry to the indoor courts on Dec. 12 2018. (File Photo)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s efforts to bring four-season indoor play to their facility will be coming to fruition on June 8.

The club is hosting a grand-opening event for their 21,000 square foot, three-court indoor facility, which has been under construction since 2017. The opening will consist of both a daytime event at the club and an evening fundraiser at the Prestige Harbourfront resort.

Canadian tennis legend Daniel Nestor will be on hand for the grand opening. Nestor has recently retired from a storied career as a professional tennis player which saw him win 12 grand slam doubles titles and an olympic gold medal at the Sydney Games in 2000. Nestor will be putting on a doubles clinic for junior players and playing an exhibition game against some top local talent.

Admission to the daytime event will be free, with food and refreshments provided.

A dinner and silent auction will be held in support of the indoor court project, which Nestor will also attend. Tickets are available for $75 per person at Johnson Meier Insurance located at 140 Alexander Street. Payment is by cash or cheque only.

“This is indeed a truly unique opportunity for anyone to meet the recently retired national tennis hero as he makes his way across the country thanking Canadians for supporting his 28-year career,” a notice from the tennis club reads.

To make a contribution to the silent auction, ticket purchases, and for information on the day and evening celebrations, call Winston Pain at 250-804-6451 send an email to wpwinston2@gmail.com or contact Don Ross at 250-838-7677 or dc1ross@gmail.com.

