Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall on bronze-winning skating squad

A speed skater from Salmon Arm was in on earning Team BC its first medal of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.
Laura Hall was on the team that won the bronze medal in the long track team pursuit. The other members of Hall’s team include Yuna Lovell, Amanda Mitchell and Brooke Braun, all from Fort St. John. The team edged out Manitoba by .34 of a second to win the bronze at the Sunday afternoon event.
“It is amazing, really great,” Mitchell said, speaking on behalf of her team. “Honestly, it means so much. It means our hard work has paid off. It means that we are finally able to show something for all this work and years of dedication we have put into this sport.”
Quebec won gold with a time of 3:28.70 and Alberta earned silver with a time of 3:33.05.
