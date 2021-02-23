The wreckage of a fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. Saskatchewan's Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to change his government's plan to introduce its spring budget on the anniversary of the collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Saskatchewan urged to move budget day away from anniversary of Broncos crash

Provincial government will not change April 6 date after opposition MLA calls it insensitive

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government will not change its plan to table the spring budget on the same day as the anniversary of the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash.

Sixteen people were killed and thirteen were injured when a semi-truck ran a stop sign at a rural intersection and hurtled into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus on April 6, 2018.

An inexperienced truck driver was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to causing the crash.

NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon says one victim’s family has expressed concern to him that the Saskatchewan Party’s plan to introduce its budget on April 6 is insensitive.

Moe says his government will not move the date and plans to place hockey sticks outside the legislative assembly to remember everyone affected by the collision.

The premier says Finance Minister Donna Harpauer represents the Humboldt area and understands the weight of the tragedy on those in the community.

— Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

