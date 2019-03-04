Seeing red: Revelstoke athletes take over at BC championships

Many people were seeing red this weekend. That is the color of Revelstoke’s sharp looking cross country skiing race suits.

For three days this past weekend over 600 skiers from B.C. and northern Washington State competed under clear, cold skies on the scenic Larch Hills Nordic Club trail system located close to Salmon Arm.

Revelstoke sent over 50 athletes to the championship.

Friday featured mass start classic races. This is the traditional skiing technique many would think of when recollecting the early days of skiing with long skis either following set tracks or making your own tracks in the snow. Saturday was an individual skate skiing race. This technique is more closely related to skating as the name suggests. It resembles speed skating more than ice skating where skiers take long powerful strides over varied terrain.

Sunday was a classic team relay.

Teams of three skiers from their home club competed to determine the fastest clubs in each category.

Once again Revelstoke showed that they can both ski fast and have fun in the relays. Skiers donned wigs, skirts, ties and other accessories that would not impede their competitive efforts.

Top five Revelstoke Finishes in their respective age categories:

Friday Mass Start Classic

1st Isobel Wilson, Elliot Wilson, Alexandra Luxmoore, Emily Mcleod, Robyn Thomas

2nd Tobin Gill, Jacyln Elliot, Kolibri Drobish, Maja Jacob

3rd Mya Royle, Maeve Mcleod, Erik Brosch, Annmarie Gill, Gina Cinelli, Sarah Newton

4st Sela McMechan, Nyssa Thomas

5th Francesco Morrone, Fiona Woodman

Saturday Individual Start Skate Race

1st Sela McMechan, Elliot Wilson, Alexandra Luxmoore

2nd Cedar Jacob, Emily Macleod, Rebecca Brosch, Gina Cinelli, Annmarie Gill,

3rd Tobin Gill, Maja Jacob

4th Maya Royle, Meya Musseau, Erik Brosch, Kolibri Drobish

5th Micah Jacob, Francesco Morrone, Robyn Thomas, Sarah Newton

Sunday Relays

1st Glitter Glam Shazam – Nyssa Thomas, Maeve Mcleod, Meya Musseau

1st Team With No Name – Emily Macleod, Kolibri Drobish, Alexandra Luxmoore

1st Kick Double Double – Gina Cinelli, Eden Thomas, Robyn Thomas

4th Two McMechan’s and a Smith – Ember and Evan Smith, Livia McMechan

5th Fast Food – Erik Brosch, Elliot Wilson, Nelson Luxmoore

5th Not Furious, Just Fast – Jacyln Elliot, Rebecca Brosch, Zoe Larson

The last competition for many racers on the Revelstoke Nordic Race Team will be National Championships in Gatineau, Quebec from March 12-20. Fourteen athletes will be competing.

Nicolas Gill and Irah Cameron-Harding showing off their flashing outfits in relay. (Maja Swannie Jacob)

Ember Smith showing good classic skiing technique. (Sarah Newton)

The sea of red Revelstoke girls at start of classic race. (Sarah Newton)

Elliot Wilson on his way to victory in classic race. (Sarah Newton)