Seeing red: Revelstoke athletes take over at BC championships

Many people were seeing red this weekend. That is the color of Revelstoke’s sharp looking cross country skiing race suits.
For three days this past weekend over 600 skiers from B.C. and northern Washington State competed under clear, cold skies on the scenic Larch Hills Nordic Club trail system located close to Salmon Arm.
Revelstoke sent over 50 athletes to the championship.
Friday featured mass start classic races. This is the traditional skiing technique many would think of when recollecting the early days of skiing with long skis either following set tracks or making your own tracks in the snow. Saturday was an individual skate skiing race. This technique is more closely related to skating as the name suggests. It resembles speed skating more than ice skating where skiers take long powerful strides over varied terrain.
Sunday was a classic team relay.
Teams of three skiers from their home club competed to determine the fastest clubs in each category.
Once again Revelstoke showed that they can both ski fast and have fun in the relays. Skiers donned wigs, skirts, ties and other accessories that would not impede their competitive efforts.
Top five Revelstoke Finishes in their respective age categories:
Friday Mass Start Classic
1st Isobel Wilson, Elliot Wilson, Alexandra Luxmoore, Emily Mcleod, Robyn Thomas
2nd Tobin Gill, Jacyln Elliot, Kolibri Drobish, Maja Jacob
3rd Mya Royle, Maeve Mcleod, Erik Brosch, Annmarie Gill, Gina Cinelli, Sarah Newton
4st Sela McMechan, Nyssa Thomas
5th Francesco Morrone, Fiona Woodman
Saturday Individual Start Skate Race
1st Sela McMechan, Elliot Wilson, Alexandra Luxmoore
2nd Cedar Jacob, Emily Macleod, Rebecca Brosch, Gina Cinelli, Annmarie Gill,
3rd Tobin Gill, Maja Jacob
4th Maya Royle, Meya Musseau, Erik Brosch, Kolibri Drobish
5th Micah Jacob, Francesco Morrone, Robyn Thomas, Sarah Newton
Sunday Relays
1st Glitter Glam Shazam – Nyssa Thomas, Maeve Mcleod, Meya Musseau
1st Team With No Name – Emily Macleod, Kolibri Drobish, Alexandra Luxmoore
1st Kick Double Double – Gina Cinelli, Eden Thomas, Robyn Thomas
4th Two McMechan’s and a Smith – Ember and Evan Smith, Livia McMechan
5th Fast Food – Erik Brosch, Elliot Wilson, Nelson Luxmoore
5th Not Furious, Just Fast – Jacyln Elliot, Rebecca Brosch, Zoe Larson
The last competition for many racers on the Revelstoke Nordic Race Team will be National Championships in Gatineau, Quebec from March 12-20. Fourteen athletes will be competing.
