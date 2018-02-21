UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Update: 5:50 p.m.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa had the second quickest seeding run as the women’s ski cross event got underway at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Serwa qualified in second place as Canadians finished in the top three spots in advance of Thursday’s elimination races, leading to the medals.

Serwa went down the course in 1:13.33, finishing just .22 seconds behind fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson.

“She will be pleased with that,” noted the CBC commentator online. “Kelsey is one of the athletes we see incredible finesse, just being able to stay smooth all the way down the course.”

There are four Canadians in the event.

The medal rounds begin at 5 p.m. Pacific time Thursday and we will have coverage and results on this web site.

Original:

Kelsey Serwa’s run at another Olympic medal is underway at the PyeongChang Games in South Korea.

The women’s ski cross seeding runs are underway at the Olympics after being moved up one day due to scheduling changes.

The medals won’t be handed out today however as the actual medal rounds will take place Thursday evening starting around 5 p.m. PST.

In ski cross, each racer gets a run at the course on their own, before the medal rounds pit them head to head.

It’s the 28-year-old Serwa’s third straight Olympics. She was fifth in Vancouver in 2010 and nailed a silver medal in Sochi, Russia in 2014.

“I’m skiing really well. I’m charging after it,” she told the Capital News before the Olympics. “I’m not letting up anywhere. Sometimes a ski pops off and that’s just part of the sport. I’m happy to be healthy and strong going into the Olympics.”

Stay tuned to our web site tonight for results of the seeding round and tomorrow evening live as Serwa goes for gold.

