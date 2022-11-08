Seven days ahead of schedule, Big White opens Nov. 17

An estimated 114cm of snow has fallen on Big White Ski Resort as of Nov. 8, 2022 and the resort will open a week earlier than originally scheduled (contributed)

Big White Ski Resort is opening a full seven days earlier than anticipated.

Bring your skis and snowboards to the mountain at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 17 to be the first one on the mountain.

“We’ve always had the policy to open as soon as runs permit, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to offer up a good selection of green runs in just over a week,” said Big White’s Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall. “After a couple of hard years in the tourism world, and having to close early multiple years in a row, we are very excited to give our pass holders, locals and residents of British Columbia, a chance to hit the slopes as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The Plaza Chair, Lara’s Gondola, and the Ridge Rocket Express Chair will be open Nov. 17, servicing runs until 3:30 p.m.

The gondola will close at 5 p.m.

It’s said the village snow base is at 62 cm, with an estimated 114 cm having fallen at the resort already.

You can buy tickets online and receive half off with a special promo code at BigWhite.com.

The is the earliest the resort has opened since the 2015-2016 season.

