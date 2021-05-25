Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)

Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Revelstoke Cycling Association hosting events to celebrate the day

The Revelstoke Cycling Association is joining groups across the province and the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC in celebrating BC Trails Day on June 5.

The club will be onsite at Griffith Cr. parking lot at the Mount Macpherson trailhead from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 5. They will be providing information about the trail network, as well as the advocacy and stewardship that the association does for its members.

Other events happening for BC Trail Day in Revelstoke include a dig day, where you can help out with trail maintenance and a kids scavenger hunt on Miller Time.

The event also falls on GoByBike week so riders are encouraged to leave their vehicles at home, prizes will be awarded to those who pedal to the trails.

The cycling association is just one of many groups partnering with the council to host events on BC Trails Day, including the Golden Cycling Club and the North Okanagan Cycling Society.

For more information on events see orcbc.ca/events/category/bc-trails-day/photo/

“After we’ve all experienced just how much we need trails and access to quality green spaces during the last year, BC Trails Day is about giving back to our community trails and bringing attention to how essential they are,” said Louise Pedersen, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, in a news release.

Participants of events and those out and about using trails in BC on June 5 are asked to share their photos using #BCTrailsDay and tagging @orcbc.ca

People are also invited to plan their own BC Trail Day events. A toolkit for event planners is available at orcbc.ca/bctrailsday/

 

