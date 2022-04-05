Shuswap organizers gearing up for 20th anniversary of Salty Dog Enduro

Issac Riep of Canmore, Alta. finds the wooden track more difficult than it looks as he rides one of the bikes from the Shuswap Children’s Association’s toy library around it during the 2019 Salty Street Fest. (File photo)

The Salty Dog Street Festival will roll into downtown Salmon Arm once more as mountain bike riders return to conquer the South Canoe trails in the Salty Dog Enduro.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog event, street fest organizers say there will be more activities, displays and entertainment to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, with Enduro races taking place on Sunday, May 15.

“We’re expanding the Salty Street Fest to be more of a spring celebration for the community,” said Tom Peasgood, co-owner of Skookum Cycle and one of the organizers. “We’ll still have lots of bike activities, but we’re adding more live entertainment, art activities, street performers and buskers.

“This year as well we are bringing in Trials Stars Bike Demonstration Team consisting of two of North America’s top bike trial riders, Jeff Anderson and Steve Dickin. We want to welcome everyone downtown for the festival, not just bike lovers. It’s a good chance for everyone to get out and experience the festival and the awesome businesses we have in downtown Salmon Arm.”

The cornerstone of Salty Dog Street Festival are still the bicycle activities built around the Enduro.

“The Salty Dog Enduro Race is part of the mainstream bike culture in our province,” said Peasgood. “The Salty Street Fest on Saturday makes it even more attractive for people to come from out of town to our community and make a weekend of the race.”

Read more: In Photos: Salty Street Fest

Read more: In photos and video: Salty good time in downtown Salmon Arm

Sun Peaks and SilverStar will be on location during Street Fest to promote their summer bike resorts. Bike reps will be there to show off their new season wares. And for people looking to upgrade their bike, there will also be a bike swap organized by the Shuswap Cycling Club.

The Street Fest will also include clowns, jugglers, a bike rodeo, face painting, the Shuswap Pie Company’s pie eating contest, bike art and more.

Visitors can pick up trail maps for the coming season, try their hand at an art project, learn sustainable gardening techniques, fire safety or about the Zest Commercial Food Hub.

“The Salty Street Fest is a great event for downtown Salmon Arm,” said Candy Vault owner Shawn Rogers. “Hudson (Street) at Shuswap is closed for a couple blocks so everyone feels safe walking around. I think it’s positive for our community to have a spring festival like this, to bring people out on the street, especially into the downtown.”

Check out SaltyStreetFest.com for more information and a detailed itinerary of the day.

The Salty Dog Enduro will include the main six-hour race on Sunday, as well as 3.5 kilometre U15 event and, for the younger riders, the Salty Pup. For details, visit saltydogenduro.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

CyclingSalmon ArmShuswap