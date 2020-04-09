Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

The Shuswap’s premier mountain biking event has been put on hold until next year.

Organizers of Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog Street Festival and Enduro mountain bike race announced they have put the brakes on both events scheduled for May 9 and 10. Instead, the festival and what was to be the Enduro’s 20th anniversary have been postponed to May 2021.

A joint statement by the Salty Dog Organizing Committee and the Shuswap Cycling Club, posted to the Salty Dog Enduro website, explained the decision to postpone stemmed from the direction taken by Cycling BC and Cycling Canada, which have chosen to cancel or postpone all events until June 15.

“We are moving the 2020 Salty Dog weekend into 2021 in an effort to support flattening the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Please understand this decision did not come easily…”

“We understand there will be some mixed feelings on the cancellation of the 2020 event but we are taking every step to ensure the health and wellness of our riders, volunteers, families, supporters and community members is protected.”

The statement notes all registrations for the 2020 Salty Dog Enduro will be deferred to the 2021 event, to take place on the weekend of May 14-16,, and further details will be provided in the fall.

“We hope you continue to ride, set goals and enjoy the outdoors as recommended by provincial/federal government,” said Salty Dog organizers. “Wash your hands, take social distancing seriously and we will get through this together.”

Salmon Arm

Entrants of the Candy Vault bike decorating event await the announcement of the top decorated bikes during the Salty Street Fest event in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

