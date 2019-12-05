Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

Junior B hockey teams faced off in Summerland on Dec. 5

The Summerland Steam lost to the Sicamous Eagles in a 5-4 overtime decision at the Summerland Arena on Tuesday evening.

Summerland had a strong start, dominating the first period with two goals.

Levi Carter opened scoring for the Steam with a goal at 17:55. He was assisted by Lane French and Cody Swan.

At 0:40, French added a goal, assisted by Justin Swan and Cody Swan.

In the second period, the Eagles soared.

Adam Power scored at 16:02, with assists by Trevor Ebeling and Caleb Goncalves.

Zack Cooper then added a goal for the Steam at 12:06, assisted by Gavyn Entzminger.

The Eagles responded with three unanswered goals.

At 7:50, Brayden Haskill scored on a power play, with Owen Spannier assisting.

Goncalves added a goal at 7:19, with assists by Adam Power and Kale Wareham.

Cole Nisse scored on a power play with 39 seconds remaining in the second period. Malik Kaddoura and Jaxon Danilec assisted.

In the third period, Cody Swan scored at 13:51 to tie the game. Tyson Conroy and Entzminger asssted.

The deciding goal came at 2:29 in overtime, when Jaxon Danilec of the Eagles scored an unassisted goal for the win.

The Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team has a record of 11 wins, 13 losses and four overtime losses in regular season action.

This weekend, the Steam will play two home games.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the team will host the Kamloops Storm and on Saturday, Dec. 7, Summerland will host the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.