Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber fall after colliding during second period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Montreal on Monday, April 5, 2021. (The Canadian Press - Paul Chiasson)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Shea Weber fall after colliding during second period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Montreal on Monday, April 5, 2021. (The Canadian Press - Paul Chiasson)

Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

Montreal Canadiens to face off against Tampa Bay Lightning

Sicamous’ Shea Weber is going to the Stanley Cup finals with the Montreal Canadiens.

Weber scored an unassisted power-play goal in the first period of Montreal’s 3-2 overtime win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on June 24. The winning goal came from teammate Artturi Lehkonen at 1:39 into OT.

The win sent Las Vegas packing as Montreal took the series four games to two.

Weber was born and raised in Sicamous where he played for the Sicamous Eagles Junior B team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League between 2000 and 2002, before going to the Kelowna Rockets.

Weber’s 42 points in 47 games played there helped his team to a near-perfect 43-win season. The Eagles won both the British Columbian Cyclone Taylor Cup KIJHL league championship and the Western Canadian Keystone Cup that year.

During this year’s playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens, Weber has been a defensive force, consistently playing over 25 minutes a game. He has a goal and three assists in 17 postseason games so far.

Among Weber’s claims to fame in hockey is his wicked slap shot, which was clocked at 106.5 miles per hours in 2020 to win the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot in the NHL All-Star Skills event.

The Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for game 1 of the finals on June 28.

Read more: VIDEO: Splatsin say 10 new housing units will help bring community together

Read more: Sicamous council wages increased slightly, while expenses dropped in 2020

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sicamous

Previous story
11 B.C. athletes named to Canada’s rugby sevens for Tokyo Olympics
Next story
B.C.’s Lindsey Butterworth, John Gay punch tickets to Tokyo Games

Just Posted

The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)
UPDATE: Vehicle fire closes Hwy 1 both ways between Revelstoke and Golden until 8 p.m.

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

House for sale in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: My amateur advice on buying a house

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The word Wednesday is derived from the Germanic god Wodan