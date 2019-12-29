The Vernon Vipers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in B.C. Hockey League action at Kal Tire Place on Dec. 28. (File Photo)

Silverbacks win first of two games against Vernon Vipers

A 5-2 vistory on Dec. 28 set the stage for an afternoon game Dec. 29.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are on their way to closing out 2019 with a bang, winning their first of two back-to-back games against the Vernon Vipers last night.

This weekend serves as the BCHL team’s last series of the year, and will conclude it tonight when they take on the Vipers again at home.

During last night’s game, the Silverbacks wasted no time in scoring first. Lucas Breault’s quick goal just 23 seconds into the game set the pace for the remainder of the match-up.

The Vipers’ Ben Helgeson evened the score shortly before the halfway point of the first period. The teams traded power-play attempts to close out the period but the tie held into the second frame.

Noah Wakeford gave the Silverbacks the lead, taking advantage of a power-play opportunity resulting from a high-sticking penalty charged against the Vipers. Before the middle period was over, Daniel Rybarik added to the Silverbacks’ total with the help of Noah Wakeford, to give the home team a two-point advantage going into the third.

The Vipers started off their comeback attempt 30 seconds into the third period off the stick of Dawson Holt, leaving the score 3-2 with just under 20 minutes left to play.

Breault solved Vipers netminder Reilly Herbst for his second goal of the game at 2:28. A Coalson Wolford goal two minutes later wrapped up a 5-2 victory for the ‘Backs.

The ‘Backs and Vipers are scheduled for one final game of 2019 at 3 p.m. this afternoon (Dec. 29) at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.


