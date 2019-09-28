Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

Snow has hit Big White two weeks ahead of the resort’s opening day.

A fresh blanket of 2 centimetres was reported by the resort on Friday and they expect more snow over the weekend.

The snowfall keeps coming!! Look at all that fluffy #okanaganchampagnepowder. Looking to make that early base with more snowfall in the forecast.

Have a peek on our webcams!https://t.co/ojhw7iUzRt pic.twitter.com/yTQyDg3HV9 — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) September 27, 2019

