Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

Snow has hit Big White two weeks ahead of the resort’s opening day.

A fresh blanket of 2 centimetres was reported by the resort on Friday and they expect more snow over the weekend.

