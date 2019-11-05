Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

The Revelstoke Snowboard Club is in their second season this year and ready to expand. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Snowboard Club has elected a new board of directors for their second year of operation.

Last moth Jason DiNardo, Julien Vallieres, Mark Baron, Theresa Hamilton, Bryanna MacLaren, Kate Roberts, Patrick Spencer, Matthew Milland, Maxim Lelek, Oliver Hogan, Lindsay Jakus and Greg Fortier stepped forward as board members.

“With the growth of the board, the [club] intends to increase its activities & engagement to enhance the snowboard community of Revelstoke,” said a news release from the club.

To kick off the season, the club is hosting Snowboard Night at the Revelstoke Trading Post, Nov. 9, as part of the Revelstoke Mountain Movie Festival.

The event will feature Offline by Nitro, Powder Hounds 2 featuring local pro Dustin Craven and YES Snowboard’s Pathfinding: Japan and Pathfinding: New Zealand.

Before the event, the club will by hosting a licensed, snowboard swap fundraiser in the courtyard next to the Trading Post. The event is open to all ages and there will be alcohol served.

Drop offs will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m. and the sale will be from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Any gear not claimed after the swap will become a part of the club’s inventory of equipment.

“The club is striving to build a full stash of snowboard gear that members can borrow in the scenario that a piece of their equipment is broken, or they can not afford to purchase new equipment,” the news release said.

Upcoming events this season include weekly group rides, parent and tot meetups and a snowboard waxing tutorial.

