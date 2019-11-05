The Revelstoke Snowboard Club is in their second season this year and ready to expand. (Submitted)

Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

They are hosting a snowboard swap fundraiser Nov. 9

The Revelstoke Snowboard Club has elected a new board of directors for their second year of operation.

Last moth Jason DiNardo, Julien Vallieres, Mark Baron, Theresa Hamilton, Bryanna MacLaren, Kate Roberts, Patrick Spencer, Matthew Milland, Maxim Lelek, Oliver Hogan, Lindsay Jakus and Greg Fortier stepped forward as board members.

“With the growth of the board, the [club] intends to increase its activities & engagement to enhance the snowboard community of Revelstoke,” said a news release from the club.

To kick off the season, the club is hosting Snowboard Night at the Revelstoke Trading Post, Nov. 9, as part of the Revelstoke Mountain Movie Festival.

READ MORE: Events coming up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in November

The event will feature Offline by Nitro, Powder Hounds 2 featuring local pro Dustin Craven and YES Snowboard’s Pathfinding: Japan and Pathfinding: New Zealand.

Before the event, the club will by hosting a licensed, snowboard swap fundraiser in the courtyard next to the Trading Post. The event is open to all ages and there will be alcohol served.

Drop offs will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m. and the sale will be from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Any gear not claimed after the swap will become a part of the club’s inventory of equipment.

“The club is striving to build a full stash of snowboard gear that members can borrow in the scenario that a piece of their equipment is broken, or they can not afford to purchase new equipment,” the news release said.

Upcoming events this season include weekly group rides, parent and tot meetups and a snowboard waxing tutorial.

READ MORE: Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

Just Posted

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

They are hosting a snowboard swap fundraiser Nov. 9

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

Palm is the Grizzlies new goalie this season

Survey gathering feedback on Revelstoke’s Official Community Plan now live

Give your feedback on the future of the city

Events coming up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in November

This month at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre: Leela Gilday, Nov. 15… Continue reading

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

South Okanagan Green Party candidate talks Elizabeth May stepping down

Tara Howse says May inspired her to enter politics, praised her record as MP

Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

May is a true leader: North Okanagan Green candidate

Marc Reinarz said Elizabeth May’s resignation is bittersweet

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Ask Auntie: Remembrance Day isn’t just another holiday

Remember those who fought for our freedoms but also those who continue to protect them

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read