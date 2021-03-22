Snowboard swap coming up on March 28 in Revelstoke

A portion of the proceeds go to the Revelstoke Snowboard Club

The Revelstoke Snowboard Club held a COVID-safe Waxathon at the end of January. The club will host their gear swap on Sunday, March 28. (Oldtrip Media photo)

The Revelstoke Snowboard Club will host a snowboard and gear swap on Sunday, March 28, behind the Trading Post from 1-4 p.m., with 20 per cent of sales to go back to the club.

Gear drop-off is from 12-1 p.m.

This event follows a successful fundraiser at the end of January, the club’s third annual Waxathon, with a COVID-friendly twist – it was the first Waxathon drive-thru.

The community showed its support for the non-profit organization by driving through, dropping off their boards to get a wax for $10 in the Revelstoke Trading Post alleyway.

In past years, the club has hosted the social fundraiser with the support of The Village Idiot, where one could enjoy live beats by DJ Uncle B, stay to mingle and enjoy a bowl of chili.

This year, attendees and volunteers all wore masks, remained socially distant, and drove through to drop their boards off and collect them at a later time.

Snowboard club members had to get creative in order to host this event while keeping the community safe, and the outcome was successful.

Wax at the event was supplied by Kaz Hayashi, of Board Butter Wax. Hayashi also brought his scraping table, an event tent, scrapers, a roto brush and all of the Board Butter Wax.

The wax is 100 per cent biodegradable, leaving the snow clean and reducing your ecological footprint – a win-win.

