Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

The “Sicamooses” were one of the wildly-dressed teams who competed in the 2020 snow-pitch tournament in Sicamous’ Finlayson Park. (Clancy Whiteside - Eagle Valley News)

Softball isn’t just a summer sport.

That much was obvious as costume-clad competitors rounded the bases for the 2020 iteration of the annual snowpitch tournament. The annual deep-snow sporting event returned to Sicamous’ Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Read More: House show in Sicamous a country cure for the winter blues

Read More: Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

Players dressed in a variety of creative uniforms with themes. Pirates, Mario Kart characters and ‘Sicamooses’ had to contend with some of the deepest snow the tournament has ever seen in order to make it over home plate.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter