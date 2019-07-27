Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski (28) jostles with Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin (17) for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday July 27, 2019 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota

Vancouver now sits at 4-11-9 in MLS action

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vito Mannone had five saves for his seventh shutout of the season to help Minnesota United hold on for a scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for his fourth shutout of the season for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mannone denied Yordy Reyna’s volley in the 53rd minute and made a diving save for Minnesota (10-7-5) in the 65th minute.

Minnesota United’s Angelo Rodriguez nearly gave the Whitecaps (4-11-9) the lead with a narrowly avoided own goal in the 19th minute when he redirected Ali Adnan’s free kick off the crossbar.

READ MORE: Calgary bounces withering Whitecaps from Canadian Championships

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself in the Similkameen

Wildfire near Cawston is now an estimated 250 hectares

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

Most Read