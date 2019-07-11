Summerland Arena crews installing ice for summer hockey camps

Increase in ice time bookings seen in recent years

DETAIL WORK Doug Bewick, left, Darren Krell and Mike Fetterer work to set up a logo on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The arena will be busy this summer as teams, clinics and camps will hold summer training. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

While the days are some of the warmest of the year, municipal crews are putting in ice at the Summerland Arena in preparation for summer hockey.

“We definitely have seen an increase in demand for summer ice,” said recreation director Lori Mullin.

Nicole Lawrence, ice scheduler for the municipality, said ice time has already been booked as the McGillivray Hockey Camp Aug. 10 to 17 and Eli Wilson hockey school from Aug. 19 to 23 will both hold camps in Summerland once again this year.

In addition, the Summerland Minor Hockey Association will have its training sessions at the end of August.

The Summerland Steam Junior B hockey team will hold its pre-season training in late August, before the hockey season begins.

Some teams and smaller hockey clinics have also booked ice time at the arena.

Lawrence said the July ice time has been taken by private individuals, clinics and teams, beginning on Monday, July 15.

