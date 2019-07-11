DETAIL WORK Doug Bewick, left, Darren Krell and Mike Fetterer work to set up a logo on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The arena will be busy this summer as teams, clinics and camps will hold summer training. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland Arena crews installing ice for summer hockey camps

Increase in ice time bookings seen in recent years

While the days are some of the warmest of the year, municipal crews are putting in ice at the Summerland Arena in preparation for summer hockey.

“We definitely have seen an increase in demand for summer ice,” said recreation director Lori Mullin.

Nicole Lawrence, ice scheduler for the municipality, said ice time has already been booked as the McGillivray Hockey Camp Aug. 10 to 17 and Eli Wilson hockey school from Aug. 19 to 23 will both hold camps in Summerland once again this year.

READ ALSO: Summerland connection in early hockey game

READ ALSO: Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

In addition, the Summerland Minor Hockey Association will have its training sessions at the end of August.

The Summerland Steam Junior B hockey team will hold its pre-season training in late August, before the hockey season begins.

Some teams and smaller hockey clinics have also booked ice time at the arena.

Lawrence said the July ice time has been taken by private individuals, clinics and teams, beginning on Monday, July 15.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke Aquaducks sweep the podium at the OGOPOGO swim meet

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Since it’s summer lets get berry technical

What we think is a berry may be anything but

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun today

High 24 degrees

Police find drugs, 20 people at Okanagan problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

Revelstoke library fundraising for new technology centre

They requested support from city council at the resent meeting

Revelstoke Aquaducks sweep the podium at the OGOPOGO swim meet

The team swims in Penticton next weekend

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

Eneas Creek has been affected by flood waters

Okanagan couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.

A GoFundMe for Bruce and Donna Falkins has been started for their recovery

Most Read